Urban Meyer Admits 1 Jaguars Player Has Underachieved

Urban Meyer isn’t holding anything back as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach.

The first-year NFL head coach believes he has a talented bunch in Jacksonville, though he’ll be looking for more production in 2021 and beyond.

Specifically, Meyer believes that one Jaguars wide receiver underachieved in 2020. Meyer said that wideout D.J. Chark is too good to put up the kind of numbers he did last season.

“Yeah, he didn’t play well last year,” Meyer said Thursday. “And obviously, his first year, he was very good. I just didn’t like the size, his strength — I thought it was way below average, way below what we expect from our receivers. And he was told that. And the best thing I love about DJ is he addressed it and hit it very hard — gained seven pounds of muscle, he’s playing a much more physical game, he was a big guy that played little last year and that can’t happen.

“Guys like Mike Thomas and Louis Murphy are those big, strong, fast receivers and he’s got to play big and strong — and he can now because he is big and strong. So I just had, ironically, a good meeting with him as he walked off the field. We can’t lose that strength and power gains that he made in the offseason, and he’s committed to do it this summer.”

Chark, 24, was a second round pick out of LSU in 2018. He was a Pro Bowler in 2019, though he regressed in 2020, catching 53 passes for 706 yards in 2020.

The Jaguars will need a bigger year from Chark in 2021.