Urban Meyer Admits He Was Pretty Shocked By Big Ten Move

You can count Urban Meyer among the many people who were surprised that his old stomping grounds, the Big Ten Conference, will soon be the home to college sports juggernauts USC and UCLA.

During a recent episode of Urban's Take with Urban Meyer, the three-time national champion admitted that the move was "a little shocking" to him. But he also said he understood it because "there is no loyalty" and "money makes the world go round."

“Yeah can you imagine that? There was a time where USC was on the pinnacle of college football. Pete Carroll and I’ll go back further than that, there was the Larry Smith era were they won the Rose bowl over and over again and way before that you had Terry Donahue at UCLA, the Pac-12 was strong. Washington won a championship, Arizona State was always tough, Cal was tough, and then obviously Oregon had an incredible run. So I don’t know what the future holds, that was a little shocking, but you know there is no loyalty, this is all fight for yourself and I get it. Money makes the world go round and right now that’s what’s driving all these decisions,” Meyer said.

Meyer was once linked to the USC head coaching job, which has since been taken over by Lincoln Riley. He may have missed his chance at an even bigger payday in turning it down to join the Jacksonville Jaguars instead.

But Urban Meyer will still be getting a front row seat to USC and UCLA games in the very near future thanks to his deal with FOX. He'll be attending a lot of Big Ten games for FOX on Saturdays, allowing him to see his old Ohio State program take on the soon-to-be former Pac-12 titans.

As for the loyalty comments, it's hard to blame USC and UCLA for making the move. They have the pockets to recruit anywhere in America and the lucrative TV deal is too good to pass up.

There was a time where conferences needed to be tied to particular regions, but those times are long gone.

Money has been the one thing college football has been loyal too for decades.