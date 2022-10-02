Urban Meyer Allegedly Didn't Know Jaguars Player's Name

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It may be years before we learn the full extent of everything crazy that happened when Urban Meyer was head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. But each new story is a new adventure and this latest one is no different.

According to Josh Norris of Underdog Fantasy, Meyer did not know the name of one of his players while he was head coach in Jacksonville. Norris claimed that Meyer did not know the name of then-rookie safety Andre Cisco.

Given that Cisco played every game for the Jaguars last year, Meyer should have learned the name pretty quickly. But as we've learned, Meyer might have had other things on his mind that fateful season.

Meyer was ultimately fired after a 2-11 start, giving him the worst record ever for a first-year head coach to be fired midseason since the AFL-NFL merger.

Some of the "highlights" of Urban Meyer's short-lived tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars include kicking his placekicker in the leg, setting wildly unrealistic goals for his offensive production and the infamous video of Meyer dancing at a bar with another woman after a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The end result was a very early end to Meyer's run as an NFL head coach. Though the Jaguars themselves seem to have emerged better for it.

Jacksonville look much better to start the 2022 season under new head coach Doug Pederson. Andre Cisco, the player Meyer apparently didn't know, is now a full-time starter on the Jaguars' defense

What other strange tales of Urban Meyer's tenure in Jacksonville do you think we'll hear in the years to come?