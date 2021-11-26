Urban Meyer Announces Star Player Won’t Play This Weekend

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to be down a star player in their secondary on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Per John Shipley, head coach Urban Meyer has announced that cornerback Shaquill Griffin won’t be in the lineup due to a concussion.

Griffin has been in the protocol all week after leaving last Sunday’s game against the 49ers before halftime. He was originally listed as day-to-day on Tuesday and then didn’t practice all week.

This is a big loss for Jacksonville considering the season that Griffin has had. Through 10 games, he has 36 total tackles (27 solo) with one forced fumble and five passes defended.

His best effort this season came on Sept. 19 against the Arizona Cardinals. He finished with six total tackles (five solo).

Griffin is also still on pace to get to where he’s been the last few years. Going back to 2018, he’s had 62 or more total tackles each season, with the best of those coming in in 2019.

In that season, Griffin had 65 total tackles (45 solo) along with 13 passes defended. He’s been a super reliable corner ever since coming into the league and will be hard to replace.

Nevin Lawson looks to be in line to start in Griffin’s place.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.