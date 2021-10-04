Urban Meyer Has Revealed What Happened In Viral Video

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer apologized on Monday for the video that went viral over the weekend.

Over the weekend, a video showing Meyer at a restaurant in Columbus, Ohio went viral. Meyer, who is married, was getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Other photos of Meyer at the restaurant later surfaced on social media.

Meyer was in Ohio following the Jaguars’ loss to the Bengals on Thursday night. He has multiple restaurants in the Columbus, Ohio area after coaching the Buckeyes from 2012-18.

On Monday, Meyer apologized for being a distraction to his team. He says he was at an event and multiple people were attempting to get him on the dance floor. Meyer admitted that he should have left.

“I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction. It was stupid. So, I explained to everybody what happened and owned it. It was stupid. I should not have had myself in that position,” Meyer reportedly said this morning.

The Jaguars have reportedly declined to comment on the video.

Jacksonville, 0-4 on the season, will return to the field on Sunday against Tennessee.