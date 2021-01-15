Urban Meyer Asked What Jaguars Will Do With No. 1 Pick

It’s no secret that Trevor Lawrence is the consensus top quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft class. In fact, that distinction was earned far before this season even began.

But, when asked about the quarterbacks in this year’s draft, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer left the door slightly ajar on Jacksonville’s No. 1 pick decision. Alongside Lawrence, the newly-hired head coach listed Ohio State’s Justin Fields and BYU’s Zach Wilson as potential options.

“Asked about QBs in the 2021 draft, Urban Meyer name-checks Trevor Lawrence … and Justin Fields … and Zach Wilson,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on Twitter. “Says drafting one will be the biggest decision he makes. He has been studying them and sees elite players.

“So … we officially have drama with the No. 1 pick.”

NFL Draft “drama” is quite a stretch. It’s likely Urban Meyer was just trying to keep a slight air of mystery surrounding the Jaguars all-but-final decision.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is the clear pick at No. 1.

Sure, Fields and Wilson put up impressive statistics throughout their collegiate careers — but each of them have weaknesses that make them risky selections.

Lawrence checks off every box for the prototypical NFL star QB: gifted athlete, outstanding decision making, strong arm, great leader and unlimited potential.

This may be the “biggest decision” Urban Meyer makes — but it should also be the easiest.