Urban Meyer Asked Who Has "The Edge" Before Michigan-Ohio State Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The highly-anticipated showdown between Ohio State and Michigan sits just two weeks away.

While the game won't be taking place this weekend, Fox's pregame show asked an important question. Do the Wolverines or Buckeyes have the edge in that showdown?

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was the first person to answer the question. Unsurprisingly, he's rolling with the Buckeyes.

"In about 10 days you have to start checking that weather because Ohio State has the best offensive skill - I think it's not even close," Meyer started. "Especially if you get [Jaxon] Smith-Njigba back, if you get him back and it's a clean, dry game I'm saying a two-score Buckeye win."

However, he thinks the Wolverines will make it a close game if the weather is nasty.

"The Wolverines have been dominant on both the offensive and defensive lines," he added. "I'm not saying they'll win, but it'll be a very close ball game - maybe too close."

There will certainly be plenty of drama as The Game draws near.