Look: Another Urban Meyer Bar Video Has Surfaced

Urban Meyer apologized on Monday morning for the video that went viral showing the head coach at a bar in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend.

The video, which had Meyer trending nationally on Twitter on Saturday, showed the head coach getting danced on by a young woman who was not his wife. Meyer apologized for the video on Monday morning, saying he acted poorly.

“I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction. It was stupid. So, I explained to everybody what happened and owned it. It was stupid. I should not have had myself in that position,” Meyer reportedly said this morning.

Meyer, who’s in his first season as Jaguars head coach, said he was at an event where people were trying to get him on the dance floor. He said he should have left. Meyer stayed in Ohio following Thursday night’s loss to the Bengals, while the rest of the team flew back to Florida.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach said he wanted to spend time with his grandchildren. His wife tweeted on Friday night, revealing that she stayed home babysitting, while Urban got a “deserved” night out.

While Meyer is attempting to put this all behind him, another video of his “night out” has surfaced.

Warning: The text in the video is graphic.

*tapping my ear piece* hold on, im being told we now have a video from an alternate video that solves the mystery of urban’s hand! pic.twitter.com/ldpxJemucL — Don Bellows (@freak_leader) October 4, 2021

Meyer and the Jaguars are 0-4 to start the 2021 regular season. It’s been a rough start to the NFL for Meyer, both on and off the field.

Jacksonville is scheduled to return to the field on Sunday against Tennessee.