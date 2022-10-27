Urban Meyer Believes He Knows Texas A&M's Biggest Problem

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies helmets on the sidelines during the Southwest Classic game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For the first time in his Texas A&M tenure, Jimbo Fisher has the Aggies 3-4 and on pace to finish dead last in the SEC West. But Urban Meyer might know what the team's main problem is.

During this week's episode of Urban's Take with Tim May, Meyer conceded that it can be hard to know exactly without being in the locker room. But he believes that the team's evaluation process of its coaches and players can't be that good based on how they've performed.

"It’s hard to understand. I don’t want to add to the narrative because I’m not inside that locker room, but we’re all, as I used to explain to our coaching staff and our players, this is the most evaluation-friendly business you can be in," Meyer said. "That means every week there’s a left side of the column and a right side, you either win or lose the game and then also people watch. And if it’s in disarray, your evaluation is not very good."

That may be a little bit vague, but it also suggests that the problems are going to be harder for the team to sus out with their remaining five regular season games - and there are some rough ones still to go.

Of their five remaining games, four are against SEC teams with two of them currently being ranked in the top 25.

The Aggies will be hard-pressed to win the three games they need for bowl eligibility.

Barring a sudden turnaround, this could wind up being the worst season of Fisher's career at Texas A&M.

