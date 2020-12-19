Urban Meyer Names Big Ten’s ‘Team To Watch’ In 2021

The Michigan Wolverines had a tough 2020 campaign, and there’s no doubt that the team will have a lot to prove heading into 2021. FOX Sports analyst Urban Meyer had some interesting things to say about the program on Saturday morning.

Both Meyer and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn were asked to name a “team to watch” for next season. Both answered Michigan.

Quinn thinks the Wolverines could be “in the mix” for the Big Ten next year, which is bold. Via USA Today:

“I’m gonna say Michigan,” Quinn said. “I’m curious what happens with Harbaugh over the course of this offseason into next season. But also, because I think we tend to forget, this was somewhat of a young team that had a bunch of new people coming in. Cade McNamara, Joe Milton at the quarterback spot. “And look — they had a good recruiting class. J.J. McCarthy who’s an incoming five-star recruit at the quarterback spot, he very well could be the quarterback of the future. He helped keep together that recruiting class this last week. So, Michigan’s very intriguing because of all those things, and I think they’ve got some talent and some guys coming into help. I think they could be in the mix in the next year in the Big Ten.”

Meyer finds it odd that Harbaugh only has one year left on his deal. He’s worried about the team’s defense.

“I agree with Brady,” Meyer said. “The team up north — there are so many moving parts. I can’t remember anything like this where, in a program like that, the contract of the head coach is up in one year. I know there are some conversations. “What do you do on defense? A well-respected defense isn’t playing very well, and it hasn’t — and then, the quarterback position. At some point, you have to say, ‘This is our quarterback,’ develop him and let the guy go play. That has not happened there. So, I agree with you. This is the year to really watch them. And what happens? We still don’t know.”

Matt Leinart named Wisconsin as his team to watch heading into 2021.

Michigan started off the 2020 campaign with a bang, crushing Minnesota 49-24 in a game that made the Wolverines look like contenders. But they then dropped three straight games – to Michigan State, Indiana and Wisconsin. Michigan finished with a 2-5 record after a COVID-19 outbreak within the program led to the team’s final three games being cancelled.

Michigan will certainly be intriguing next season, but the Wolverines needs to figure out its quarterback situation. We’ll know more about the future of the program once it makes a decision on head coach Jim Harbaugh.