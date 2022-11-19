Urban Meyer: Both Michigan, Ohio State Should Make College Football Playoff

Urban Meyer has taken his stance on a controversial college football topic.

Should the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 3 Michigan Wolverines both punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff?

Fox Sports analyst and former OSU head coach Urban Meyer believes the answer is yes.

"When you watch the video tape, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines are two of the top 4 teams in America," Meyer said on Big Noon Kickoff Saturday.

Ohio State and Michigan are both 10-0 on the season. Each of these powerhouse programs will take on one more game this afternoon before they face off in "The Game" next weekend.

This finale game of the regular season will hand one of these currently-undefeated teams a loss, but there's no question both of these teams will have championship-caliber resumes by the time the season comes to a close.

Michigan welcomes unranked Illinois to The Big House this afternoon. Ohio State is in Maryland to take on the Terrapins.