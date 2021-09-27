Urban Meyer Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jaguars Kicker

The Jacksonville Jaguars played a little bit better on Sunday, staying competitive with the Arizona Cardinals for most of the contest, though they were unable to come away with a win.

Jacksonville fell to Arizona, 31-19, to drop to 0-3 on the season.

The Jaguars left some points on the board, too. Jacksonville kicker Josh Lambo missed multiple extra points on Sunday afternoon. Lambo, a second-team All-Pro in 2019, is having a rough start to the regular season.

Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer addressed his struggles on Sunday afternoon.

“I made that comment, man, he’s the hardest working specialist I’ve ever had, but it’s also a reality we’re now missing extra points. I’m not sure what we’re going to do, but I’m like everybody, I want to see him make it because he works so damn hard on it,” Meyer admitted.

You don’t get much extended rope if you’re an NFL kicker. Once you start to struggle with any kind of consistency, the team usually moves on to someone else.

Lambo needs to get back on track – and fast.

The Jaguars are scheduled to play the Bengals on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.