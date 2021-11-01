Urban Meyer Had Brutally Honest Admission On Sunday’s Loss

Urban Meyer didn’t see Sunday afternoon’s loss coming.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were crushed by the Seattle Seahawks, 31-7, on Sunday afternoon. Seattle, led by backup quarterback Geno Smith, had its way with Jacksonville.

Meyer’s team was coming off a bye week, but despite the extra rest, the Jaguars were severely out-classed on Sunday afternoon.

The first-year NFL head coach had a brutally honest admission on Sunday evening.

“I didn’t see that coming,” Meyer told reporters. “I really felt we had a decent week of practice.”

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer: “I didn’t see that coming. … I really felt we had a decent week of practice.” — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) October 31, 2021

It’s been a tough Year 1 for Meyer and the Jaguars, that is for sure.

Jacksonville fell to 1-6 on the season with Sunday’s loss, while Seattle improved to 3-5 with the win. The Jaguars will look to win their second game of the regular season next weekend, when they take on the Buffalo Bills.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.