Urban Meyer Had Brutally Honest Admission On Sunday’s Loss

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the field.CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer didn’t see Sunday afternoon’s loss coming.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were crushed by the Seattle Seahawks, 31-7, on Sunday afternoon. Seattle, led by backup quarterback Geno Smith, had its way with Jacksonville.

Meyer’s team was coming off a bye week, but despite the extra rest, the Jaguars were severely out-classed on Sunday afternoon.

The first-year NFL head coach had a brutally honest admission on Sunday evening.

“I didn’t see that coming,” Meyer told reporters. “I really felt we had a decent week of practice.”

It’s been a tough Year 1 for Meyer and the Jaguars, that is for sure.

Jacksonville fell to 1-6 on the season with Sunday’s loss, while Seattle improved to 3-5 with the win. The Jaguars will look to win their second game of the regular season next weekend, when they take on the Buffalo Bills.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

