What College Football Fans Are Saying About Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer is one of the greatest head coaches in college football history. The former Ohio State and Florida head coach won three national championships. Meyer, an Ohio native, won 85 percent of his college games.

The only Coach Meyer we’ve known is the college football one. But we could soon see what he’s like as an NFL coach.

According to multiple reports, a couple of NFL teams have expressed interest in hiring Meyer. And the former Ohio State head coach is reportedly open to the idea.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter had some details:

Meyer, according to a source connected to one of those teams, did not dismiss the overtures and is considering whether to make the jump to the NFL. He intends to decide in the next week, before the NFL regular season is over, and teams expect to hear his decision in the coming days. Meyer would become one of the most intriguing candidates in this season’s NFL head-coaching cycle. He last coached at Ohio State in 2018 but has never coached at the NFL level.

The college football world is intrigued by the idea. Many believe it makes sense for Meyer to make the jump.

“Would be fascinating to see Urban in the NFL. His approach seems much more geared to the college game but I’d love to see how he’d do at the pro level,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg wrote.

“I think this could be the year for Urban. Would be curious to see how his methodologies work in the NFL,” Florida grad Dan Thompson wrote.

Others are more skeptical.

“While there are some intriguing NFL options for Meyer to choose from, including Jacksonville, which Schefter names specifically as a possible landing spot, his greatest gift, and what separated him from the competition in college, would be totally wasted in the NFL. Of course, I’m referring to his skills as a salesman,” The Big Lead writes.

It’s fair to argue that Meyer’s best skill was recruiting, but he was great wherever he went in college. He achieved major success at Bowling Green and Utah before recruiting elite players to Florida and Ohio State.

Meyer’s best skill is arguably his ability to build an elite staff from the top down. His strength coaches and recruiting directors at Ohio State and Florida were always top notch. It would be interesting to see if he could do the same in the NFL.