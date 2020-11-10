Urban Meyer Updates His College Football Playoff Prediction

Urban Meyer and the rest of the FOX Big Noon Kickoff team updated their College Football Playoff picks after an exciting weekend around the country.

Former AP Poll No. 1 Clemson took on No. 4 Notre Dame in the season’s biggest game thus far. The Fighting Irish and senior quarterback Ian Book outlasted the Tiger in double overtime. Clemson started freshman D.J. Uiagalelei in place of Trevor Lawrence, who remained on the sideline due to a positive COVID-19 test.

As a result of the 47-40 Notre Dame win, there was a major shake-up at the top for the FOX Sports analysts.

Alabama claimed the No. 1 spot in Meyer’s rankings, as they did in all of the other four media personalities picks.

Meyer rounded out his top-4 with Ohio State at No. 2, Notre Dame at No. 3, and Florida at No. 4.

☘️📈 @NDFootball's win over Clemson gave them a solid boost with our Big Noon Kickoff talent! Whose CFP list do you agree with most? pic.twitter.com/5D325uK0zm — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 10, 2020

Still, there was some dissension among the Big Noon Kickoff crew.

While all four had the Crimson Tide at No. 1, the departures started immediately at No. 2. Meyer and Reggie Bush were the only analysts to list Ohio State in the second spot, while Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone opted to slot in Notre Dame.

The roles reversed in the No. 3 spot. Meyer and Bush picked the Irish, while Leinart, Quinn and Stone chose the Buckeyes.

In perhaps the most interesting picks of the week, Meyer and Quinn put Florida in at No. 4, marking the first time that the Gators had found their way into a CFP ranking. Bush, Leinart and Stone went for the safer route and chose Clemson, even after this weekend’s loss.

There’s still plenty of football remaining, but for now, there’s plenty to debate among the Big Noon Kickoff crew.