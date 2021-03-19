Urban Meyer Has Blunt Comment About NFL Free Agency

Prior to landing his job with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college head coach for 17 years. Now in his first NFL offseason, the former Ohio State/Florida coach has already taken notice of some key differences in the job.

Through his lengthy collegiate career, Meyer became known as one of the country’s most hands-on recruiters. At the pro level though, things aren’t so simple.

According to NFL rule, teams are only allowed to contact the agents of players set to become free agents during a two-day legal tampering phase. Meyer isn’t pleased with this rule, calling it “not good business.”

The coach wishes he could meet players face to face before signing them to a deal.

“Yeah, that was awful,” Meyer said, via ESPN. “I don’t agree with it but no one asked my opinion. I guess in the old days you could bring them in and meet them, have dinner with them, you find out the football intellect, find out their character. The thing you don’t [do], I found out, is call someone who has skin in the game because they’re going to not quit — I don’t see honest as a very appropriate. So we did a deep dive. Every guy that we signed we did.

“To answer your question, that was awful, and I don’t believe it should be that way. Not when you’re making organizational decisions. I’m not sure how that rule came about but to me that’s not good business.”

While Meyer has landed 11 free agent signings this offseason with no in person meetings, not all of them were shots in the dark.

Eighth-year running back Carlos Hyde was a standout player for Meyers’ Ohio State team back in 2010-13. Signing Hyde to the Jaguars on Monday, Meyers has a good idea of who he’s getting at the backup RB position. Even with their close personal connection though, the former college coach-player combo were unable to speak until the official league year started on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports from ESPN, Meyers’ assistant coaches had previous connections with six of the other 10 free agents — including newly-signed wideouts Phillip Dorsett, Marvin Jones Jr. and cornerback Shaquill Griffen.

With all of this separation from his players, Meyer will certainly welcome the start of training camp in July.