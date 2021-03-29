Urban Meyer is back in coaching after retiring from Ohio State following the 2018 college football season. The three-time national title-winning head coach is not back at the college level, though. Meyer accepted the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching position earlier this year.

The legendary college football head coach stepped away from the game twice, first at Florida and later at Ohio State.

Meyer admitted that health issues were the main reason for his decision to step away from Florida, but not at Ohio State. The Jaguars new head coach opened up about his decision while speaking with Peter King of NBC Sports.

“I gave a lot of thought to [health issues],” Meyer said this week. “Obviously, this was not a knee-jerk reaction. This is something that I’ve been studying for at least 12 months, starting back in January. Studying the roster, studying the lifestyle, studying everything about it. I’ve done my due diligence on it. But I’m committed to Jacksonville. I told that to our owner.

“Florida was stress-related. At Ohio State, I went seven years and I kind of knew down the road, I was getting near the end. Plus I found the right guy. Ohio State’s very personal to me. When I found the right coach in Ryan Day, and he almost left the year before to become a head coach, I went to our president and I went to our AD. I said I found the right guy. All the assistant coaches, all the strength staff, the training staff, the infrastructure stays in place and the organization just continues to thrive.

“That’s everybody’s dream. That’s what happened at Ohio State. At Ohio State, I didn’t have stress-related issues. I had some health-related issues—the Arachnoid [brain] cyst issue I had dealt with. I had surgery in ’14 and some stuff. I worked through that pretty well.”

Ohio State is certainly in good shape following Meyer’s decision to step away. Ryan Day took the baton from Meyer and has not slowed down.

The Buckeyes had a tough national title game loss to Alabama this past season, but are expected to once again contend for a College Football Playoff spot in 2021.

Meyer, meanwhile, will look to build the Jaguars into a playoff contender.