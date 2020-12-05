Urban Meyer Says The Fans Of Elite College Programs Are Crazy

Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about high expectations at elite college football programs. Saturday, on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, he sounded off a bit on fans who are a bit unrealistic about their favorite teams.

Meyer, who has been in the news this week regarding his candidacy for the Texas head coaching job, said that fan bases at elite programs are “completely out of their minds.” He clearly isn’t a fan of what some head coaches go through when trying to turn around a program.

Meyer has been the head coach at both Florida and Ohio State, so he does know what he’s talking about.

“I say this with great respect that the elite programs, and there’s a handful of them out there, the fan bases are completely out of their minds. They have lost all sense of reality.

Now I say that with great respect, because what I would always tell our players is ‘now wait a minute, you did not have to come to Ohio State or Florida, you chose to come here.’ So don’t be surprised that when you struggle, you’re going to get hammered a little bit – same thing with our coaching staff.

Now it wears on you a little bit, you go 13-1 and people say ‘well what happened?’ So here’s the job description, you ready? Win every game you play. Never lose to your rival. Get every top recruit. No off-field issues. Grad every player and every player drafted in the first, second or third rounds. Go get ’em.”

"I say this with great respect, the fan bases at elite programs are completely out of their minds."@CoachUrbanMeyer, @MattLeinartQB, @ReggieBush and @Brady_Quinn break down the challenges of dealing with expectations at elite programs on #BigNoonKickoff pic.twitter.com/B4CbtmCIgp — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2020

Texas, obviously, has one of the most insane fan bases in college football, despite the fact that the team hasn’t been elite in about a decade. Meyer heading down to Austin could change that fact pretty quickly.

It remains to be seen if Meyer will head back to the sidelines or stick around with FOX Sports. It sure seems like he’s enjoying his current gig.