If Urban Meyer was still the head football coach at Ohio State, he probably would have spent his Memorial Day Weekend in Columbus.

Instead, the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is able to enjoy the sunshine of the holiday weekend in Florida.

Meyer’s wife, Shelley, shared some heartwarming photos on Twitter. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach appears to be enjoying the Florida life.

Meyer even broke out a tropical-themed shirt.

“So Urb does indulge me once in awhile,” Shelley Meyer tweeted. “Flamingo shirt sighting in Sarasota. At Shore on Longboat Key. And yes, I bought him the shirt.”

So Urb does indulge me once in awhile. 🦩🦩shirt sighting in Sarasota. At Shore on Longboat Key. And yes, I bought him the shirt. 🦩🦩🙌 pic.twitter.com/CTPKbiMjFO — Shelley ❌eyer (@spinnershells) May 29, 2021

That’s definitely a Florida shirt.

It’s been an eventful couple of weeks for Florida football in Jacksonville. Meyer, who led the Gators to two national championships, signed former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow to a one-year contract. Tebow will be attempting an NFL comeback at tight end.

Meyer admitted it was a little strange seeing Tebow at tight end, though it’s mostly been business as usual in Jacksonville.

“I wouldn’t say weird. Awkward, maybe, the first practice, but it’s one of 90 trying to make the team,” Meyer said, via Pro Football Talk. “He has improved, it’s all new for him. Tyler Bowen is doing a good job with our tight ends as a whole. [James] O’Shaughnessy and [Ben] Ellefson in particular, if you watch a video last year and watch practice now, it’s night and day. Those guys have really improved and the position is trending upward. They’re doing a nice job.”

Meyer and the Jaguars will open the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against Houston.