Urban Meyer Getting Crushed For What He Said After Firing

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer opened up to NFL.com about his firing earlier this week.

One comment in particular by Meyer is facing heavy scrutiny on social media.

Meyer, who was fired “for cause” following a disastrous, drama-filled tenure in Jacksonville, believes things are too fragile with football right now.

“I think college has changed quite a bit, too,” Meyer said. “Just society has changed. You think how hard you pushed. . . . I believe there is greatness in everybody and it’s the coach’s job to find that greatness however you do that. Positive encouragement. Pushing them to be greater, making them work harder, identifying flaws and trying to fix [them].

“I think everything is so fragile right now. And that includes coaching staffs. When I got into coaching, coaches weren’t making this kind of money and they didn’t have agents. Everything is so fragile where it used to be team, team, team. I remember talking about it in a staff meeting three days ago. I got into this profession because I had the greatest high school coach and it was all about team. All about the huddle.”

Urban Meyer thinks he failed in Jacksonville because "everything is so fragile now," including football players and coaching staffs. https://t.co/RUDsTYIyCT — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 19, 2021

NFL fans aren’t buying that.

“I’ve tried to give him the benefit of the doubt a number of times, but it’s impossible. Urban Meyer is just a dunce. Completely thick skulked with no ability to self-evaluate,” one fan tweeted.

“Ugh take me back to the good old days when I could kick my employees and call them losers and there would be no consequences for my actions,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“One of the least self-aware people you’ll ever see,” another fan added on Twitter.

It will be interesting to see where Urban Meyer lands next – if anywhere.