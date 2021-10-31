Look: Urban Meyer Halloween Costumes Are Going Viral

Photos of Urban Meyer-themed Halloween costumes have been going viral on social media throughout the weekend.

Earlier this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars first-year head coach was caught getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer was at his restaurant in Columbus, Ohio the day after a Thursday night loss to the Bengals.

Meyer apologized to the organization for his off-the-field incident. Jaguars owner Shad Khan said Meyer would have to regain everyone’s trust.

“I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence,” Khan said in a statement. “What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”

While the Jaguars are hoping to move on from the incident, the social media world is still having fun with it.

Many couples dressed up at Meyer and the young woman from the restaurant this Halloween.

This dude already won Halloween pic.twitter.com/UFzAOKocsk — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 28, 2021

The Jaguars, meanwhile, are set to take on the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T.