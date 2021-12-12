Urban Meyer Has 1-Word Answer To Postgame Question

The Spun

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on Monday.

Things continue to get worse for Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars were crushed by the Titans, 20-0, on Sunday afternoon. Jacksonville fell to 2-11 on the season with the loss.

Following the game, a distraught Meyer met with the media.

One press member asked Meyer about his team’s offensive line, saying they’ve been getting their “ass kicked” each and every week.

Meyer simply nodded along to the question and said “yeah…”

So that’s how things are going in Jacksonville right now.

Still, Meyer appears to be confident in his future as an NFL head coach. He said he remains confident in his ability to win in this league.

“I knew this was somewhat of a build. I still get disappointed with our coaching staff and myself,” he told reporters.

The question right now is will Meyer get enough time for that build to take place? Right now, it seems unlikely.

