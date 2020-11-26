Urban Meyer Has 2-Word Description Of Michigan Win Anniversary

On this day four years ago, the Ohio State Buckeyes pulled off an all-time win over the Michigan Wolverines in Columbus.

Ohio State beat Michigan in double overtime on that day. Shortly after J.T. Barrett barely made it past the first-down marker on a controversial fourth-down play, Curtis Samuel dashed into the end zone for a game-winning score.

The Buckeyes beat the Wolverines, 30-27, in double-overtime that day.

Former Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer reflected on that win on Thursday morning. Meyer, who has since retired, has a two-word description of that 2016 win.

“Good day,” he wrote.

It was certainly a good day.

Ohio State has dominated Michigan as of late, but the Wolverines played good enough to win on that date in 2016. However, the Buckeyes were able to pull off a pretty epic victory in double-overtime.

The Buckeyes and the Wolverines would normally be playing this weekend, but the Big Ten’s weird 2020 schedule has them waiting two weeks to square off.

Ohio State and Michigan will meet in Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 12. The game will kick off at noon E.T. and be televised on FOX. The Buckeyes will enter that game as a big favorite.