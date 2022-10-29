Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend.

Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.

When talking about Nittany Lions fans, Meyer called them "absolute nut jobs."

He went on to say that Beaver Stadium is the toughest stadium to play in. "I'm telling you, this stadium is the toughest stadium in college football to play in," he said.

Ohio State has won the past five matchups between the two teams, but two of those games were won by just a single point.

The Buckeyes last loss came in 2016 - at Beaver Stadium.