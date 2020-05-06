Urban Meyer Has A Message For Colin Cowherd About Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow is coming off one of the greatest college football seasons of all-time and he went No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft last month. Not everyone is sold on the former LSU Tigers quarterback becoming an NFL star, though.

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd is skeptical of Burrow. He didn’t think he was a sure-fire No. 1 overall selection and he thinks Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is the far better quarterback prospect.

“Joe Burrow’s a nice quarterback prospect, he’s not nearly as talented as Justin Fields or certainly Trevor Lawrence the Clemson quarterback,” Cowherd said. “But Mel Kiper was on an ESPN show this morning Get Up and he’s talking about ‘well cause of that game you saw it, Burrow’s way better than Trevor Lawrence as a prospect.’ Not a single GM I know thinks that. Not one.”

Cowherd had one of Burrow’s former coaches, Urban Meyer, on his radio show today. Meyer addressed the idea that Burrow is a one-hit wonder.

“Colin, I don’t believe that’s criticism,” Meyer said, per 247Sports. “I believe that’s factual. A one-hit wonder, that’s better than a no-hit wonder. I mean, he had arguably the best season in the history of college football. Yes, he was on a great team, but when you start studying the film, the throws he made weren’t to a bunch of wide open guys now. He placed that ball. He scrambled. He kept those plays alive. So yeah, he’s a one-hit wonder. He was a little later developing, but I don’t look at that as concern. It’s factual … I’ll say this about Joe. If it wasn’t for what happened, it would be a major risk. Reality is, he had arguably the greatest season in history a quarterback has ever had. So, that overrules the fact that he only did it for one year.”

This wasn’t the first time Meyer talked about Burrow on Cowherd’s show, either…

“How’d he get out of Ohio?” – Colin Cowherd on Joe Burrow, who literally played at OSU for 3 years under Urban Meyerpic.twitter.com/bfVEFG9Nei — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 18, 2019

Burrow is coming off a 2019 season in which he threw for more than 5,000 yards and 60 touchdowns. He was the most-accurate quarterback in the country, too.

It’s fair to question if any NFL Draft pick will be successful, but going in on Burrow is excessive. Meyer would know better in this situation.