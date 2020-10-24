Urban Meyer Has Bold Prediction For Ohio State’s Offense

LSU took the nation by storm last season because of its explosive offense led by Joe Burrow. Could we see a similar situation unfold this year with Ohio State? Urban Meyer certainly thinks so.

The country has already been introduced to Justin Fields, who is considered the second-best quarterback in college football behind Trevor Lawrence. He’s not the only playmaker on the Buckeyes worth watching though.

Ohio State is loaded with weapons on offense, such as Chris Olave, Trey Sermon, Master Teague and Jameson Williams. Additionally, the program also has a talented offensive line that is anchored by Wyatt Davis Thayer Munford.

During this Saturday’s edition of Big Noon Kickoff, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer unveiled a bold prediction for Ryan Day’s offense. He believes all 11 starters will get drafted in the coming years.

This is what Meyer had to say about Ohio State’s offense, via 247Sports:

“I’m also excited to watch an historic and arguably one of the most talented Ohio State offenses of all time. Every player on the starting 11 will be drafted in the NFL. Their draft grades, I’ve watched them, I’ve talked to people, that’s 11 for 11 and even a lot of the backups.”

That’s high praise coming from Meyer, who definitely knows a thing or two about NFL prospects.

Meyer has sent a ton of great players to the pros, such as Joey Bosa, Ezekiel Elliott, Marshon Lattimore, Michael Thomas and Chase Young.

We’ll find out soon enough if Day can also send a bunch of his players to the NFL.