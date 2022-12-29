Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Urban Meyer head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes after the game against the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State won 31 to 20 on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup.

In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent levels. He believes that the game will be decided by the mindset of the two teams and whether or not Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day can embrace his underdog role and come out on top.

"I think when you get to this type of game, the talent is equated. So, there’s no talent advantage. There’s matchup advantages, but you can’t say Georgia [is more talented] because they’re not… Ohio State has got every bit as talent as Georgia," Meyer said.

"So, whenever it’s talent equated, it’s all about mindset. The underdog role is the greatest role in the world as a coach, especially if you have some toughness in that team."

That's a pretty bold claim coming from Urban Meyer, especially with most experts stating that this might rank among the most talented college football teams of all-time.

But Ohio State is not lacking for talent either on both sides of the ball. And while their defense isn't lights out like Georgia's, they still have plenty of players who can rise to the occasion.

Are the Buckeyes on an equal talent level with the Bulldogs? Can Ohio State beat Georgia one way or another?