Urban Meyer Has Brutally Honest Admission Following 10th Loss

Most anticipated Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars to struggle in his debut NFL season. But, 10 losses in 12 games is tough envision for anyone, let alone the coach himself.

On Monday, Meyer admitted it’s been tough.

Urban Meyer's last 2 coaching stops Ohio State (2012-18) 83-9

Jaguars (2021) 2-10 pic.twitter.com/90pmszpeEC — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 6, 2021

“I wish I had all the answers, and I’d give them to you. I don’t know the answers other than I know this, that you’re going to keep swinging and keep working together,” Meyer said.

“Is there a confidence issue?” he continued. “Any time you’re not successful, that’s something we’ve got to fight through. Confidence is a result of success, and right now we’re struggling with that.”

The LA Rams snapped their three-game skid against the Jaguars on Sunday. Following the loss, Meyer let the team know that there are still five more chances to turn things around.

Urban Meyer has no interest in taking another college coaching job and remains committed to rebuilding the Jaguars, per @ESPNdirocco pic.twitter.com/EtlL7T2KtS — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 30, 2021

“I told the players just after the game, when you lose it plays with your mind. You start searching for what’s the answers, what can you do better, what can we do better, and I think that’s where my mindset is right now,” Meyer said.

“What can we do better? We’ve got five more opportunities, and some opportunities I think to win some games. There’s no simple answer or everybody would do it.”

That next opportunity comes against another struggling team, the Tennessee Titans. The Titans lost two straight before the Week 13 bye. Urban Meyer and Jacksonville will try to get some home cookin’ going in Sunday’s early window.