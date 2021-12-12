The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Confirmed What He Called Jaguars Coaches

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JULY 30: head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on July 30, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Update: Jay Glazer has clarified what Meyer “confirmed” to him about the NFL.com report. He said that Meyer confirmed he is hard on his coaches, but did not confirm he called them “losers.”

Earlier: On Saturday, NFL.com published a damning report of Urban Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville, revealing some troubling interactions between the Jaguars head coach and his staff.

On Sunday, Meyer confirmed the report – well, most of it, anyway.

Meyer confirmed to FOX’s Jay Glazer that he called his assistant coaches “losers” during a staff meeting. Meyer said that he’s very hard on his assistants.

NFL.com reported on Saturday that Meyer recently wanted his assistant coaches to prove their resumes amid this season’s struggles:

During a staff meeting, Meyer delivered a biting message that he’s a winner and his assistant coaches are losers, according to several people informed of the contents of the meeting, challenging each coach individually to explain when they’ve ever won and forcing them to defend their résumés.

So, things are going well in Jacksonville…

The Jaguars, 2-10 on the season, are set to kick off against the Titans at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

The game will be televised on CBS.

