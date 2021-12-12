Urban Meyer Has Confirmed What He Called Jaguars Coaches

Update: Jay Glazer has clarified what Meyer “confirmed” to him about the NFL.com report. He said that Meyer confirmed he is hard on his coaches, but did not confirm he called them “losers.”

NOT ACCURATE! He did NOT admit that. He only admitted he’s demanding of his coaches. https://t.co/DMopULGzqz — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 12, 2021

Earlier: On Saturday, NFL.com published a damning report of Urban Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville, revealing some troubling interactions between the Jaguars head coach and his staff.

On Sunday, Meyer confirmed the report – well, most of it, anyway.

Meyer confirmed to FOX’s Jay Glazer that he called his assistant coaches “losers” during a staff meeting. Meyer said that he’s very hard on his assistants.

Jay talked to Urban directly. Meyer said the part in @TomPelissero report regarding the argument with Marvin Jones didn't happen but the rest of the report is true. Said "He's hard on his coaches", said the only part not true in the report is regarding Jones — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 12, 2021

Here's the video: "Yes, absolutely." Urban added he still believes he has the full support of #Jaguars ownership. pic.twitter.com/Hl75XyICka — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 12, 2021

NFL.com reported on Saturday that Meyer recently wanted his assistant coaches to prove their resumes amid this season’s struggles:

During a staff meeting, Meyer delivered a biting message that he’s a winner and his assistant coaches are losers, according to several people informed of the contents of the meeting, challenging each coach individually to explain when they’ve ever won and forcing them to defend their résumés.

So, things are going well in Jacksonville…

The Jaguars, 2-10 on the season, are set to kick off against the Titans at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

The game will be televised on CBS.