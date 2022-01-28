Urban Meyer Has Honest Admission About Losing In The NFL

It’s fair to say Urban Meyer’s short-lived stint in the NFL didn’t go exactly as he’d hoped.

During an appearance with the Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich podcast on Wednesday, the former Jaguars head coach had some strongly negative words to describe his time in Jacksonville.

“It was the worst experience I’ve had in my professional lifetime,” Meyer said, per Sports 610 Radio. “What really got me, I almost don’t want to say people accept it, I mean, you lose a game and you just keep …. I would seriously have self-talk. I went through that whole depression thing, too, where I’d stare at the ceilings and [think], ‘Are we doing everything possible?’”

Meyer came from a collegiate career where losing wasn’t exactly commonplace. Through 17 seasons of head coaching at the college level, the veteran coach collected a 187-32 overall record — including two incredible stints with powerhouse programs Florida and Ohio State. He’s one of just three coaches in college football history to claim national titles at two different NCAA programs (three championships total).

The Jaguars hoped this culture of winning would transfer over to the NFL level — but that was clearly not the cases. Obviously struggling to depart from his collegiate coaching strategies, Meyer was fired after a scandal-packed 2-11 record with the organization.

Meyer had a tough time going from the top of the college football world to the bottom of the NFL barrel.

“I really believed we had a roster that was good enough to win games. I just don’t think we did a great job,” he added. “It eats away at your soul. I tried to train myself to say, ‘okay, it happens in the NFL.’ At one point, the Jaguars lost 20 in a row. Think about that. And we lost five in a row at one point and I remember I just couldn’t function.”