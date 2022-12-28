Urban Meyer Has Honest Comment About The State Of Ohio State Football

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer and wife Shelley Meyer celebrate after the Ohio State Buckeyes win the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

It's been four seasons since Urban Meyer coached his final down for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl and it's debatable whether the team is in a better place now than when he left them.

In an interview with ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Meyer said that while Ohio State's two recent losses to arch-rival Michigan are tough, they're not an indictment on fourth-year head coach Ryan Day. He said that between Day's coaching record and his recruitment record, the program is in good hands with him.

"It was a bad game," Meyer said. "It was The Game, but it was a bad game, so you've got to move forward. I've been asked that question: Is something going on there? I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' The guy's lost five games in four years. They're always recruiting one of the top two, three, four classes in the country. Structurally, the place is fantastic."

Nevertheless, Ryan Day has thus far failed to bring a national title to Ohio State. But Meyer isn't taking that particular issue all that seriously:

"It's just unrealistic expectations," Meyer said. "But when you're talking about Ohio State and four or five programs in America, that's the way it is."

45 wins in five years is certainly nothing to sneeze at. That's on par with Nick Saban's winning percentage at Alabama since 2008.

Ryan Day has two Big Ten titles, three trips to the College Football Playoff and three top six finishes thus far in his career.

Even so, a coach at Ohio State can only go so long without delivering the goods. His last two predecessors raised the bar by winning national titles within a few years. Ohio State won't show him the same patience they showed John Cooper in the 80s and 90s.

