Urban Meyer Shares Honest Admission On Final Play Decision

The Jacksonville Jaguars are no longer winless.

Jacksonville beat Miami, 23-20, in London on Sunday morning. The Jaguars drilled a game-winning field goal as time expired to secure their first win of the season – and the Urban Meyer era.

It was a very eventful final couple of minutes for Jacksonville. The Jaguars stuffed the Dolphins on a fourth down attempt, before getting the ball back with a chance to win. After a couple of sacks, the Jaguars got past midfield with about 5 seconds left. Then, it was decision time.

Do you go for the long Hail Mary! or try to get a couple of more yards for a field goal? Urban Meyer went with the latter.

The Jaguars ran a play called “slider” to get in perfect position for a long field goal.

Urban Meyer says in postgame they were going to throw a Hail Mary but instead went with a play called "slider." Practice it a lot and was able to get timeout called in time. Felt they could get it done with 5 or 6 seconds remaining and they did. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) October 17, 2021

Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright drilled a 53-yard field goal as the clock ran out to give his team their first win of the season.

Matthew Wright wins it for Jacksonville 🙌 The Jags’ 20-game losing streak is finally over (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/4z6e67pbPQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2021

Jacksonville is now 1-5 on the season, while Miami dropped to 1-5 on the year.

It should be a fun flight home for the Jaguars.