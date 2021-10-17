The Spun

Urban Meyer Shares Honest Admission On Final Play Decision

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the sideline in Houston.HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are no longer winless.

Jacksonville beat Miami, 23-20, in London on Sunday morning. The Jaguars drilled a game-winning field goal as time expired to secure their first win of the season – and the Urban Meyer era.

It was a very eventful final couple of minutes for Jacksonville. The Jaguars stuffed the Dolphins on a fourth down attempt, before getting the ball back with a chance to win. After a couple of sacks, the Jaguars got past midfield with about 5 seconds left. Then, it was decision time.

Do you go for the long Hail Mary! or try to get a couple of more yards for a field goal? Urban Meyer went with the latter.

The Jaguars ran a play called “slider” to get in perfect position for a long field goal.

Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright drilled a 53-yard field goal as the clock ran out to give his team their first win of the season.

Jacksonville is now 1-5 on the season, while Miami dropped to 1-5 on the year.

It should be a fun flight home for the Jaguars.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.