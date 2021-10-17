Urban Meyer Shares Honest Admission On Final Play Decision

The Jacksonville Jaguars are no longer winless.
Jacksonville beat Miami, 23-20, in London on Sunday morning. The Jaguars drilled a game-winning field goal as time expired to secure their first win of the season – and the Urban Meyer era.
It was a very eventful final couple of minutes for Jacksonville. The Jaguars stuffed the Dolphins on a fourth down attempt, before getting the ball back with a chance to win. After a couple of sacks, the Jaguars got past midfield with about 5 seconds left. Then, it was decision time.
Do you go for the long Hail Mary! or try to get a couple of more yards for a field goal? Urban Meyer went with the latter.
The Jaguars ran a play called “slider” to get in perfect position for a long field goal.
Urban Meyer says in postgame they were going to throw a Hail Mary but instead went with a play called "slider." Practice it a lot and was able to get timeout called in time. Felt they could get it done with 5 or 6 seconds remaining and they did.
Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright drilled a 53-yard field goal as the clock ran out to give his team their first win of the season.
Matthew Wright wins it for Jacksonville 🙌
The Jags’ 20-game losing streak is finally over
Jacksonville is now 1-5 on the season, while Miami dropped to 1-5 on the year.
It should be a fun flight home for the Jaguars.