What Reportedly Intrigues Urban Meyer About The NFL

Urban Meyer to the NFL rumors are heating up.

The three-time national title-winning college football head coach might be ready to make the jump to the professional level.

Multiple reports confirmed on Sunday that several NFL teams have reached out to Meyer about potential head coaching vacancies. Meyer, 56, is reportedly open to the idea.

According to Yahoo! Sports insider Pete Thamel, the idea of rebuilding an organization from the ground up is intriguing to Meyer. The former college football head coach had major success at each of his stops, but really built up Bowling Green and Utah.

Meyer is an obsessive competitor, and sources close to him say that the NFL is intriguing because he’d be able to test himself at the highest level of football. Meyer’s favorite times in coaching have been amid rebuilds at Bowling Green and Utah, and there’s a chance an NFL job would allow him to overhaul the culture of an entire organization in a similar way.

The Jaguars might make the most sense given that.

Jacksonville is coming off another disastrous season, but the Jaguars will pick No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The opportunity to coach Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence and build the Jaguars into a Super Bowl contending franchise might be appealing to Meyer.

We’ll reportedly find out soon. Meyer is expected to make a decision within the next week or so.