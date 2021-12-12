Urban Meyer Is Furious With Jaguars For Leaking Information

Urban Meyer is not happy with the organization after numerous leaks over the past few weeks. After Sunday’s game, the first-year NFL coach lashed out when asked about fixing the Jaguars struggles.

“What’s the answer?” Meyer rhetorically asked. “Starting leaking some information or nonsense? That’s garbage. If there is a source, then that source is unemployed. I mean, within seconds.”

Numerous Jaguars reports and rumors have permeated through the NFL World. Especially over the last couple days. From rumors of Meyer’s possible replacement, to how he addresses his staff. Not to mention, how some coaches feel about Trevor Lawrence‘s development.

Meyer’s team was shutout by the Titans, 20-0 on Sunday afternoon. The Jaguars could barely squeeze out any yards on the ground and Lawrence threw four picks. Though not all were solely his fault.

Could Urban Meyer be one-and-done in Jacksonville?

The 2-11 Jags look increasingly lost by the week. Recently, Meyer mentioned how there are still five games left to turn things around.

The way Jacksonville is trending, it doesn’t appear that will be the case.

In today’s NFL players and coaches don’t get the leash that they once did. If this cloud continues to follow Urban Meyer and his team, it wouldn’t be shocking to see someone else manning the Jaguars sideline in 2022.