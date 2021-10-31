The Spun

Urban Meyer Is Getting Roasted For His Coaching Performance

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the field.CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Another week, another tough performance for Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars, coming off a bye week, lost to the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. Jacksonville was crushed by Seattle, 31-7.

The Seahawks, playing with Geno Smith at quarterback, had their way with Meyer’s AFC South team on Sunday afternoon.

This is the second time this season the Jaguars have been blown out after having more than a week to prepare. Earlier this season, the Jags lost to the Titans, 37-19, following an extended week after a Thursday night game.

“Urban Meyer and the coaching staff with time to prepare have been brutal this year. Houston, Titans and now Seattle. Embarrassing performances with time to prep. This is embarrassing,” Brent Martineau tweeted.

NFL insider Mike Freeman summed up his thoughts.

“Jaguars are the most poorly coached team in football,” he wrote.

It’s only Year 1, but things aren’t looking great for Meyer and the Jaguars right now.

Still, Jacksonville owner Shad Khan admitted this week that he’s still “all in” on Meyer and his NFL experiment.

We’ll see if that remains to be the case moving forward as the losses pile up.

