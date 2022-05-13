Urban Meyer Is Trending After Chargers Schedule Release

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, NFL teams from around the league were finally allowed to announce their schedules for the 2022 season.

While most social media departments came up with interesting ideas, it was the Los Angeles Chargers who stole the cake. The Chargers released an anime-based video showing their schedule in epic fashion.

It wasn't just a cool-looking video, though. No, the Chargers decided to take a few shots at opposing teams in the schedule release as well. There was one such moment that was stealing everyone's attention.

The Chargers face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. As part of the video, it certainly looked like the social media department used an animated Urban Meyer as a Jaguar - stemming from the infamous video of Meyer in a bar with a woman who was not his wife.

Of course, the Chargers' post started going viral and everyone was focused on the Jaguars portion of the announcement.

"OH MY GOD ITS URBAN MEYER AGJLSLSKDKDJ," another fan said.

Urban Meyer and the Jaguars weren't the only ones put on blast during the schedule announcement. The Chargers also went after the Cleveland Browns following their trade for Deshaun Watson.

"Redacted on advice of our lawyer," the Chargers said while announcing their game against the Browns.

If there were a Lombardi Trophy for the schedule release, the Chargers would have won.