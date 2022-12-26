Urban Meyer Is Trending Following Monday's Coaching Firing

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Nathaniel Hackett's 15-game run with the Broncos was giving football fans Urban Meyer vibes on social media Monday.

After the failed first-year head coach was fired by Denver, Meyer's name began to trend on Twitter.

"Less-than-one-and-done NFL head coaches since 1970: Bobby Petrino (2007 Falcons), Urban Meyer (2021 Jags), Nathaniel Hackett (2022 Broncos)," listed Bill Barnwell.

"Recent coaches to be fired without lasting a single season," shared NFL on CBS. "2022 Nathaniel Hackett (4-11) [and] 2021 Urban Meyer (2-11)."

"Still better than Urban Meyer," a fan said of Hackett's firing.

"Urban Meyer and Nathaniel Hackett in the worst head coaches of all time league," another tweeted.

"Woulda seen me doing heroin under 295 if the Jaguars went from Urban Meyer to Hackett," a Jacksonville fan said.

"My god the most overdue firing in the history of the NFL not named Urban Meyer," another commented.

Never forget the circus that was the 2021 Jags.