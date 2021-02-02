Urban Meyer Reportedly Hiring Notable Big Ten Assistant Coach

Another day, another reported hire for Urban Meyer.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach continues to fill out his NFL coaching staff. Meyer has made a couple of notable hires in recent days and he’s reportedly set to add another.

According to 247Sports’ Sean Fitz, Meyer is hiring a notable assistant coach out of the Big Ten.

The Jaguars head coach is reportedly hiring Penn State Nittany Lions assistant coach Tyler Bowen. The Penn State assistant has been the school’s tight ends coach. He will reportedly have the same role in Jacksonville.

247Sports had more details on the hire:

Penn State tight ends coach Tyler Bowen will join Urban Meyer’s staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars, sources have confirmed to Lions247. Bowen spent the last three seasons with the Nittany Lions after previous coaching stops at Maryland and Fordham. Before that, he was a graduate assistant under James Franklin at Penn State in Franklin’s first season in Happy Valley. He’s expected to officially be named to Meyer’s new staff later this week.

Meyer was hired by the Jaguars after taking two seasons off from coaching. The three-time national title-winning head coach retired after the 2018 season. Meyer is now making the jump to the NFL, where he will attempt to lead the Jaguars into contention.