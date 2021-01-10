Urban Meyer Reportedly Telling Confidants 2 Teams Are Interested

Urban Meyer has yet to make an official decision on the NFL, but the former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach appears to be close to on.

The three-time national title-winning head coach has reportedly been telling confidants that two NFL franchises are interested in hiring him.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are believed to be the frontrunner for Meyer, who coached at Florida. Jacksonville is primed with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jaguars are also believed to be willing to cede a lot of control to Meyer.

Jacksonville isn’t the only franchise interested in Meyer, though.

According to CBS Sports, Meyer has been telling confidants that he thinks he could land the Los Angeles Chargers job, too.

From the report:

Meyer, who has been talking to associates and former assistants as he mulls the composition of a potential NFL staff, has also informed others that he has a strong possibility to coach the Chargers, league sources said, although the veracity of that sentiment is being disputed. League sources indicated that it would be highly unlikely for the Spanos family to cede the kind of control and structure that Meyer would demand; he does have ties to owner Dean Spanos, however, and has been around the team in recent years and attended some games as a guest of the team at their old venue in Carson, Calif.

The Jaguars are probably still the clear frontrunner for Meyer, though.

However, the possibility of coaching the Justin Herbert-led Chargers has to be intriguing, as well.