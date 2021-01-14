Urban Meyer Is Reportedly Closing In On An NFL Job

Urban Meyer appears to be heading to the NFL.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach is working to finalize a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Meyer, 56, retired from coaching following the 2018 season at Ohio State. He handed the Buckeyes’ program over to Ryan Day and went into television, working as an analyst for FOX. But many have felt that Meyer would return to coaching one day.

That day appears to be arriving. Schefter is reporting that Meyer and the Jaguars are close to finalizing a deal.

“Jacksonville and former Ohio St. HC Urban Meyer are in advanced talks to see if they can finalize a deal, per league sources. They met again Wednesday,” he reported.

“At this time, it’s Jacksonville as the one and only for Urban Meyer. Jaguars’ owner Shad Khan’s process has led him to Meyer, and Meyer is highly interested, and the two sides are interested in trying to finalize a deal this week.”

Meyer has strong ties to the state of Florida, having coached the Gators to two national championships. He has no experience at the NFL level, though.

The Jaguars are coming off a terrible 2020 season and have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.