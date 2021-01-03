Urban Meyer Continues To Be Linked To 1 NFL Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer has been out of coaching for two seasons, but he could be ready to un-retire.

Meyer, who retired from college football following the 2018 season at Ohio State, is reportedly considering a return to coaching. However, Meyer is not interested in a return to the college level. The three-time national title-winning head coach is reportedly interested in a shot at the professional ranks.

According to multiple reports, Meyer has been considering a jump to the NFL. There are reportedly multiple teams interested in the former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach.

NFL.com reported on Saturday that the Jacksonville Jaguars are the potential landing spot for Meyer, who coached for several years at Florida.

If Meyer does un-retire and make the jump to the NFL, it sounds like Jacksonville will be the landing spot.

From the report:

The team has shown interest in former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who has been lining up a staff and telling people he’s close to in the football community that he expects to land in Jacksonville, per sources. The Jaguars won’t make a firm and final decision on Doug Marrone until after the season, but this is the expected outcome provided Jacksonville feels confident it can find Marrone’s replacement.

Meyer in the NFL could be a lot of fun, especially with Jacksonville holding the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Should Meyer un-retire and make the jump to the NFL?