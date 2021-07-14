Breaking: Urban Meyer, Jaguars Have Been Subpoenaed

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly been issued subpoenas in relation to the hiring of an ex-Iowa Hawkeyes football coach.

The Jaguars hired former Iowa Hawkeyes strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle in February. Doyle was ousted from Iowa following allegations of racial abuse from ex-players. Meyer’s hiring of Doyle was widely ridiculed and the strength coach quickly stepped down.

“Chris did not want to be a distraction to what we are building in Jacksonville. We are responsible for all aspects of our program and, in retrospect, should have given greater consideration to how his appointment may have affected all involved,” Meyer said of the resignation.

Now, Meyer and the Jaguars have reportedly been issued subpoenas in relation to a lawsuit against Iowa.

The Jaguars and coach Urban Meyer have been issued subpoenas by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa for documents, electronic transmissions and other evidence related to the hiring and subsequent resignation of former University of Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle by Meyer in February. The subpoenas are seeking to gather evidence in the $20 million racial discrimination civil lawsuit filed against Iowa on Nov. 12 by eight former Iowa players. Doyle has been accused of making racial statements against Iowa players that is part of what the lawsuit said “was a racially hostile environment.”

The Jaguars have released a statement.

“We respect and will cooperate with the legal process as required,” the team statement said. “However, the Jaguars have no information that would be relevant to the lawsuit between student-athletes and the University of Iowa.”

