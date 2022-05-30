Urban Meyer Landing Spot Floated: Fans React

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

An interesting Urban Meyer landing spot is floating around on social media today.

Meyer is currently out of coaching. He was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars last year after a disastrous first season in the NFL.

However, he's still one of the best college coaches in recent memory. There's always a chance he winds up back in the game.

Speaking on Buckeye Talk recently, Kyle Rowland discussed the idea. He believes Meyer returning to Bowling Green "makes sense."

I totally think it makes sense. … he has so much love for Bowling Green. It really is crazy the reverence he has for that place. But I think Bowling Green is a real thing. Their coach has a big year this year... Where, at the end of the year, perhaps, he’s unemployed. And their athletic director has a very important hire to make. Urban still has a lot of friends at Bowling Green who are big-time donors. I really think the stars could align and he could end up there.

Would Meyer really return to the MAC? Fans are talking about the idea.

"Urban should have stayed retired after tOSU. Antonio Brown should get an NFL chance before urban gets any coaching opportunity," a fan said.

"If Thad Matta can go back to Butler, Urban Meyer can go back to Bowling Green," one fan wrote.

You never know. Urban Meyer back at Bowling Green isn't the craziest idea.