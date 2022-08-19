Urban Meyer Lands New Job: Fans React

As expected, Urban Meyer is back with Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff.

The network announced Meyer's return to the college football show with an official statement on Friday.

"Big Noon Kickoff returns with its original cast Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Urban Meyer together again on the road this fall," the statement reads.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"What’s the over under on how many weeks he can get absolutely roasted by the crowd every saturday before stepping away to spend more time with whatever it is he pretends to spend time with, I go 6," one fan wrote.

"I will tune in, purely to watch Urb get jeered," another added.

"Urban just won’t go away," another said.

Meyer was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars after a 2-11 start that included several newsworthy scandals. His first stint as an NFL coach did a serious number on his public reputation.

Before taking his 2021 job with the Jags, Meyer served on the original cast of Big Noon Kickoff. Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops stepped up to replace his vacated spot this past college football season.

Meyer's return to Fox has been widely reported for quite some time now. Today's announcement just makes it official.

For the first time in the show's history, Big Noon Kickoff will travel to a game during each week of the season.