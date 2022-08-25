Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Nick Saban Very Clear

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: (L-R) Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide prior to the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

There was a time when Nick Saban and Urban Meyer were two of the best head coaches in college football. But as Meyer's collegiate coaching career came and went, Saban remained on top as the best of the best.

During a recent appearance on Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich, Meyer shared what he thinks makes Saban one of the greatest coaches of all time.

"The consistency, that’s extremely hard nowadays to be consistently great, it’s almost impossible what he’s done," Meyer said.

Every year is championship or bust for Saban's Alabama program. Since the inception of the current College Football Playoff model in 2015, the Crimson Tide have earned a postseason berth on all but one occasion. The SEC powerhouse has five National Championship appearances and three titles during that time.

Saban holds the all-time record for National Championship wins with seven — one with LSU and six with Alabama since taking over in 2007.

Some people attribute Saban's success solely to the elite talent available at Alabama. Meyer believes the veteran coach has something else that makes the program so consistently successful.

“Saying great players in unfair, there’s a lot of teams that recruit really well, and just check the rankings, sometimes teams don’t play very well," Meyer added. "He does as good a job developing players and adapting to his personnel that I’ve seen."

Saban is set to embark on yet another title-contending season in 2022.