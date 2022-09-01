Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats.

In the days since, plenty of analysts and fans have suggested it might be time for Nebraska to part ways with Frost. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn't one of them.

In a recent appearance on Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer defended the Huskers head coach.

Here's what Meyer had to say, via On3:

“First of all, Scott Frost, he is struggling,” Urban Meyer said. “But he’s a proven, because of track record that he took over a program [UCF] that was really struggling, took them in their opinions to a national championship–at Central Florida. I’ve known him a long time. He’s a national champion as a player. I mean, the guy is a tough guy. Sat in meetings with him, he’s a very smart guy."

Meyer said he won't question Frost's decision because he's been in Frost's shoes.

“So, I’ve never been one of those guys that questions the head coach because I’ve sat there,” Meyer said. “So, thinking about this, Tim, and I had it on my gameplan sheet every week for my entire career and I would always–there’s three risks you take. One is to win the game.”

