Urban Meyer Makes Interesting Deion Sanders Prediction

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers before the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Between the culture change, the recruiting and the winning, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has rapidly become one of the most popular college football coaches in America. And Urban Meyer believes that he'll climb even higher.

On Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer was asked to give his thoughts on Coach Prime's coaching future. Without hesitation, Meyer declared that he will be a Power Five head coach next year.

"I've been friends with Deion for a long time... I'm really impressed by what he's been doing. I promise you by the end of the year that man is going to have a decision to make. That decision is not far off because there's probably already stuff going on behind the scenes, but Deion Sanders should and will be a Power Five coach next year."

That's certainly the vibe that's been going around the wider college football world. Sanders is arguably the top head coaching candidate out there aside from Urban Meyer himself.

In three seasons, Deion Sanders is 20-5 as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers. He led the team to a conference title last year and has done a masterful job of recruiting some of the highest-rated prospects in football to a school that doesn't traditionally get players ranked in the top 250, let alone the top 50.

That isn't to say that all of the schools that open up will feel the same way about Sanders. But there are bound to be interviews lining up for Sanders in the months and weeks to come.

Will Deion Sanders get a Power Five coaching job next year?