Urban Meyer Is Speaking To The Media Later This Morning

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is scheduled to speak with the media on Monday morning. It should be interesting.

Meyer, of course, was trending on Twitter over the weekend. A video appearing to show Meyer at a bar in Columbus, Ohio went viral. The video appeared to show Meyer, who is married, getting danced on by a young woman.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach was back in his home state after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. The Jaguars lost a heartbreaker to the Bengals in Week 4, falling on a last-second field goal.

Meyer has yet to address the viral video, though he has a weekly press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. this morning.

Good morning, Twitter. Urban Meyer has his scheduled Monday press conference at 11 a.m. Prepare your response accordingly. — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) October 4, 2021

According to News 4 in Jacksonville, the Jaguars have declined to comment on the video:

It’s unclear if Meyer will address the video during his regular Monday press availability. The team said Sunday it would not issue a statement about the video. Meyer was not immediately available for comment.

Meyer and the Jaguars are scheduled to return to the field on Sunday against the Titans.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T.