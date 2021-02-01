Urban Meyer Is Reportedly Interviewing A Michigan Coach

Urban Meyer’s staff in Jacksonville is coming together, but the Jaguars head coach still has some hires to make.

According to a report by CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, a Michigan Wolverines assistant coach could be joining Meyer in Florida.

La Canfora reports that Michigan Wolverines linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary is interviewing for the same position on the Jaguars’ staff. Jean-Mary has ties to Charlie Strong, who is an assistant head coach on Meyer’s staff. The two worked together at Texas.

Now, Jean-Mary could reportedly be joining Meyer and Strong in Jacksonville.

MLive.com had some details on the situation at Michigan:

Jean-Mary, 45, signed a two-year deal with Michigan in January 2020 that will pay him a base salary of $450,000 in 2021. If he were to leave for the NFL, he would owe the remaining amount to the school as part of the buyout terms. The Wolverines recently introduced Macdonald, a former assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens, as defensive coordinator. Macdonald is expected to deploy a different-looking scheme from the one ex-coordinator Don Brown ran.

Meyer was hired by Jacksonville after two years off from coaching. The former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach retired following the 2018 season. However, he was consistently linked to other jobs and finally decided to make the leap to the NFL.