Urban Meyer: Michigan Should Be No. 1 Team In Country

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines currently hold the No. 2 position in the College Football Playoff rankings, sitting one spot behind the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

College football analyst Urban Meyer believes these rankings should be swapped. The former Ohio State head coach feels Michigan should hold the top spot in the nation.

In the final game of the regular season, then-No. 3 Michigan went into Columbus and beat the then-No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in blowout fashion.

"They beat them by three scores. One of the top 2 most talented teams in America. Offense, defense were on point... From last week, the Wolverines should be No. 1," Meyer said on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan is undefeated on the season with a perfect 12-0 record. Last week's 45-23 win over the Buckeyes was undoubtedly the team's most impressive win of the season.

The Wolverines will look to maintain their top 4 spot with a win over Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday.